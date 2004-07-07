Stick to the Code! Escrito por Administrator To ensure this code release, Wilco Jansen resorted to sending rum to joint lead-developer Johan Janssens. Johan, who's had a penchant for rum ever since the first "Pirate's of the Caribbean" movie screened, took the bait, mixed it with Cola, and here we are with our latest 1.5 release. It looks like pirate talk will figure quite a lot in future Joomla! development!

Translation for you real pirates:



First Mate Wilco resorted t' sendin' rum t' joint Capt'n Johan. Johan, who's had a penchant for rum ever since t' first "Pirate's o' t' Caribbean" movie screened, took t' bait, mixed it with molasses, and here we be with our latest 1.5 release. It looks like pirate talk will figure quite a lot in future Joomla! development!

