Home Section Blog Current Users Only one edit window! How do I create "Read more..."?
Only one edit window! How do I create "Read more..."? PDF Imprimir E-mail
Escrito por Administrator   
Sex, 06 de Outubro de 2006 19:29

This is now implemented by inserting a Read more... tag (the button is located below the editor area) a dotted line appears in the edited text showing the split location for the Read more.... A new Plugin takes care of the rest.

It is worth mentioning that this does not have a negative effect on migrated data from older sites. The new implementation is fully backward compatible.
Última atualização em Qui, 08 de Novembro de 2007 11:03
 
Banner
Copyright © 2016 Meu Site. Todos os direitos reservados.
Joomla! é um Software Livre com licença GNU/GPL v2.0.