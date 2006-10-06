|
Only one edit window! How do I create "Read more..."?
|
|
|
|
Escrito por Administrator
|
Sex, 06 de Outubro de 2006 19:29
|
This is now implemented by inserting a Read more... tag (the button is located below the editor area) a dotted line appears in the edited text showing the split location for the Read more.... A new Plugin takes care of the rest.
It is worth mentioning that this does not have a negative effect on migrated data from older sites. The new implementation is fully backward compatible.
|
Última atualização em Qui, 08 de Novembro de 2007 11:03